Save a whopping 40% off a range of ukuleles at Ukutune until May 11

With Mother's Day on the horizon, it's now time to start thinking about what to get the most important woman in your life. If you're anything like us, then the thought of picking out a gift brings on a mild panic attack - I mean, what do you buy the person who has everything? Well, Ukutune may just have you covered with a mega 40% off selected ukuleles .

You don't have to be musical to appreciate the ukulele - in fact, that's what makes it so appealing to many. This simple instrument is easy to pick up, easy to tune, and sure to make people smile. Even the most musically challenged can get a note out of this fun-sized instrument - you can literally play a C chord with one finger!

Below we take a closer look at each of the ukes on offers and what makes them so great.

UKE1 Solid Spruce Concert Ukulele: Was 149.98, now $119.99

The concert ukulele is arguably the most popular, it's not too small, not too big, and ideal for players of any age and skill level. This beautiful instrument features a solid spruce top and striking striped ebony back and sides, giving it a very upmarket look. The comfortable neck with a walnut fretboard and 18 well-spaced frets makes plucking chords and notes a breeze. So with $30 off, this is a total bargain. View Deal

UKM1 Solid Mahogany Ukulele: Was $199.98, now $139.99

This fully mahogany uke sounds as good as it looks. The mahogany construction means this beautiful little instrument delivers a warmer, smoother tone compared to the brighter sound of spruce. The UKM1 features the same walnut fingerboard and bridge as the previous model but this time with 19 frets. This really is an excellent option for anyone looking to take up the ukulele - especially at this priceView Deal

UKA1 Ash Tenor Ukulele: Was $139.98, now $83.99, save $56

Well, this is undoubtedly the most colorful ukulele in this sale and the only tenor option. If you still feel the concert-sized uke isn't quite right for you, maybe the tenor's larger body size would suit you better. This increased body size also produces a different tone, giving the uke a warmer and more pronounced low-end. Like all the ukes in this sale, it comes with a handy carry bag and an extra set of strings, and with a massive $56 off, who can say no! View Deal