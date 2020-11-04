Save a massive $700 on a D’Angelico Excel DC guitar in this epic pre-Black Friday deal!

It’s November, which means one thing for deal-hungry guitar gear fans: Black Friday is nearly here. But, if you don’t want to wait until the 27th to bag a bargain, fear not: retailers are already busting out the Black Friday guitar deals in a bid to get you to part with your cash.

And boy, are they trying! The early-Sweetwater Black Friday sale has unveiled hundreds of deals across its catalogue, in many cases saving you hundreds of dollars on the regular prices. For example, it has stripped a cool $700 off the price of the D’Angelico Excel DC, meaning that you can have one in your hands - with free shipping - for just $999.99 (usually $1,699.99).

D'Angelixo Excel DC| Was $1,699.99, now $999

This maple-bodied beauty is available in a number of different finishes, each with T-o-M-style or Stairstep trapeze stoptails. The Excel DC also comes fitted with some premium pickups in the shape of a Seymour Duncan '59 set, both of which can be coil-split. Don't hang around, as this deal only applies to the models in-stock at Sweetwater!View Deal

The D’Angelico Excel DC is a semi-hollow guitar, complete with a solid center block to help increase sustain and minimise feedback. With a laminated, flamed maple body, maple/walnut neck and Pau Ferro fingerboard, this classic semi-hollow model is equipped to give you a punchy, wide rock sound and excellent playability. The Seymour Duncan ’59 humbuckers deliver a vintage humbucker tone, complete with dual volume/tone controls, a push/pull coil-split and three-way switching. Other appointments include Grover Super RotoMatic tuners, mother of pearl split-block inlays and an included hardcase.

Now, there are two versions of the Excel DC: one with a Stairstep trapeze tailpiece, and one with a T-o-M-style stoptail bar. Both are included in the Sweetwater deal, but as these discounts apply to in-stock guitars, you might need to be flexible on your finish/tailpiece options depending on which you prefer.

The good news is that the Excel DC is currently available over at Sweetwater in the ever-popular Black and Cherry finishes with the T-o-M tailpiece. Meanwhile, if the vintage Stairstep option takes your fancy, you can currently choose Cherry, Vintage Sunburst, Natural and the particularly striking Grey Black.