Save a massive $210 off the mighty Player Stratocaster this President's Day at Guitar Center

President's Day is fast becoming one of the best times to grab a musically themed bargain - with some of the discounts beating what we saw around Black Friday last year! Take this epic offer from music retail giant Guitar Center, for example, which sees a whopping $210 slashed off the price of the Fender Player Stratocaster .

The Player Series took the guitar world by storm when it was released back in 2018 and has quickly become one of the most popular electric guitars in Fender's impressive catalogue. Offering guitarists a fantastic instrument at an affordable price, the Player Series proves you don't need to spend a fortune to get a great quality guitar - and at $699.99, it just got even better!

Fender Player Strat HSS: Was $909.99, now $699.99

Are you looking for a contemporary Fender Stratocaster? Well, look no further than the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus. This ultra-modern guitar is capable of producing searing lead tones as well as the crisp, clean tones you’d expect from a Strat. Right now, you can get a whopping $210 off!

The specific model on offer here is the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus, which is available in three unique finish options – Blue Burst, Sienna Sunburst and Green Burst – and includes a beautiful flame maple veneer, which gives this humble Strat a sleek modern look. However, while it may have a few contemporary appointments, some elements are just too iconic to change - such as a solid alder body, bolt-on maple neck with comfortable C profile, and 2-point fulcrum tremolo bridge with vintage-style bent steel saddles.

At the heart of this fine instrument is a powerful Player Series humbucker which adds some much-needed power to the bridge position, and is more than capable of achieving high-gain metal tones and as well as the delicate cleans you've come to expect from the Fender Strat.

Explore more of the best President’s Day music deals

President's Day sales around the web