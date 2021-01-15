Save 50% off a year of Fender Play guitar lessons and sharpen your skills throughout 2021

It’s safe to say that Fender has made their mark on music. Celebrating their 75th anniversary this year, they know a thing or two about how to keep the world of guitars exciting and engaging, and that’s abundantly clear in their cutting-edge learning platform, Fender Play.

Fender Play is our number one pick when it comes to the best online guitar lessons , thanks to a simple user interface, easy-to-follow instructions and the accessibility via desktop or mobile devices. Right now you can save a massive 50% off an annual Fender Play plan with discount code winter50, cutting the price down to only $/£44.99. You’ll also save 10% on all Fender gear at the Fender store, including brand new guitars and amps.

Take advantage of this special offer until January 18th and experience fun learning wherever you are. You’ll have instant access to some of the industry’s most talented instructors, and a huge range of lesson content. Use the code winter50 at checkout to get your annual Fender Play plan half-price. You’ll also get 10% off guitars and all other Fender gear. View Deal

For those who prefer four strings, Fender Play has something in store for you too. You’ll have an extensive library of backing tracks to help your musicianship whether you play bass guitar or ukulele , and over 70 easy and fun song-based lessons to get you on the right track.

Anyone will tell you that there’s always something new to learn, whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned pro. Fender Play allows you to track your progress so you can keep an eye on how your skills are developing, and Fender’s highly qualified team of instructors and industry professionals will guide you through bite-sized lessons as well as longer, more in-depth content. You’ll no longer need to set aside hours of your day to learn a new riff or chord progression either, as Fender has included a collection of quick 5 minute lessons, for when you’re learning on the go.

