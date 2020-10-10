Save 25% on G&L ASAT Limited Edition Classic Ash and Bluesboy guitars with this Musician's Friend special offer

Leo Fender refined his Telecaster solid body electric guitar design even further after he formed G&L – and the ASAT is the result. Now you can get yourself a Limited Edition Tribute ASAT Classic Ash model the Limited Edition Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy with a massive 25% off via the Musician's Friend special coupon code offer you can find below.

These are the best Tele-style guitar deals we've seen in a while – the tricky part is choosing between these two guitars.

The special limited version of the ASAT is just $374.99 down from $499.99 and features an ash body in natural gloss, 9.5" fretboard radius with a tortoise pickguard completing a simple and classic look.

The ASAT's G&L-designed alnico single-coil pickups deliver classic Tele attack with harmonic depth, with sustain aided by its individual brass saddles.

(Image credit: G&L)

The satin finish on the back of the hard rock maple neck further enhances the playing experience here.

(Image credit: G&L)

G&L Limited Edition Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy is just $337.49 down from $449.99. This guitar puts its own Keith Richards-style spin on the timeless Tele recipe with a G&L humbucker in the neck position for rhythmic low end or creamy lead lines.

This special limited edition model is available in a stunning Turquoise Mist finish.

To bag either of these bargains click on the links and enter the code below.

