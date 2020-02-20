Quick! Get £150 off a Huawei MateBook X Pro laptop for today only at Amazon

While the Apple MacBook Pro and Dell XPS 13 are great music-making laptops, the weighty specs (and prices) aren’t for everyone. Enter the Huawei MateBook X Pro laptop, a top-rated creative powerhouse for musicians on a budget – it’s so good, in fact, that last year it snuck into third place behind Apple and Dell in our guide to the best laptops for music production.
For today only, Amazon is offering a massive £150 saving on the 13.9-inch 2019 model Huawei MateBook X Pro, dropping the price to just £1,049.99.
- Explore today’s best Apple MacBook Pro deals
- Read our rundown of the best laptops for music production
Specs include an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB solid state drive. Elsewhere you’ll find an epic 3K FullView 10-point Touchscreen, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card, Windows 10 Home and Quad Dolby Atom speakers.
This is one powerful, stylish, multi-tasking machine with more than enough grunt to run most DAWs and plugins, and will make light work of video editing (or watching). This is an ideal - and affordable - choice for content creators at home or on the go.
This promotion is only running today, so if you’re thinking about it we’d recommend you act fast!
Huawei MateBook X Pro | was £1,199.99, today just £1,049.99
This laptop's powerful spec will help you make your best music yet, and you won’t need to pay anywhere near Apple or Dell prices!View Deal