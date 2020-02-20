Quick! Get £150 off a Huawei MateBook X Pro laptop for today only at Amazon

While the Apple MacBook Pro and Dell XPS 13 are great music-making laptops, the weighty specs (and prices) aren’t for everyone. Enter the Huawei MateBook X Pro laptop, a top-rated creative powerhouse for musicians on a budget – it’s so good, in fact, that last year it snuck into third place behind Apple and Dell in our guide to the best laptops for music production .

For today only, Amazon is offering a massive £150 saving on the 13.9-inch 2019 model Huawei MateBook X Pro, dropping the price to just £1,049.99.

Specs include an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB solid state drive. Elsewhere you’ll find an epic 3K FullView 10-point Touchscreen, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card, Windows 10 Home and Quad Dolby Atom speakers.

This is one powerful, stylish, multi-tasking machine with more than enough grunt to run most DAWs and plugins, and will make light work of video editing (or watching). This is an ideal - and affordable - choice for content creators at home or on the go.

This promotion is only running today, so if you’re thinking about it we’d recommend you act fast!