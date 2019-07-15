Prime Day lightning deal! Big savings on Beatles guitar straps

Prime Day 2019: As you may have noticed, Prime Day is in full swing, and the lightning deals are coming thick and fast.

Next up, here's something for fans of both The Beatles, and keeping guitars off the floor, as there's up to 62% off of seven official Fab Four-branded guitar straps.



This deal expires at 19.45 on Monday.

D'Addario Yellow Submarine guitar strap and tin (Ringo)

Was, $29.99, now $22.79

D'Addario Yellow Submarine 50th Anniversary collectible guitar strap and tin (John): Was $29.99, now $22.79

Originally released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band's most colorful album and movie, this woven strap is based on John's look in the film.

White Album guitar strap: Was $27.14, now $22.69

Planet Waves honors the Beatles' legacy with a unique collection of guitar straps, featuring iconic album covers and timeless images, including this White Album edition.

Sgt Pepper's vinyl guitar strap: Was $57.20, now $25.09

Another Sgt. Pepper's guitar strap: Was $57.20, now $25.09

Revolver artworked Beatles Vinyl Guitar Strap: $34.78

