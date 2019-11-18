Pre-Black Friday deal: $350 off the ESP LTD Signature Bill Kelliher BK-600

You may have noticed that Black Friday is almost upon us (November 29), but many great electric guitar deals are already in the wild.

Exhibit A: $350 off the ESP LTD Signature Bill Kelliher BK-600 model, designed alongside the Mastodon riff merchant. Usually $1,149, you can currently secure one for only $799.

Central to this rifftastic offering are Bill’s own Lace Sensor Dissonant Aggressor pickups, which nestle on a mahogany body and neck, augmented by an ebony fingerboard and TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece.