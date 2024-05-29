Amp up Father's Day with Positive Grid's epic sale - score up to 40% off the Spark, Spark Mini, Spark Go, and more

If your dad is a guitar player then the Positive Grid Father’s Day sale is the place to grab a gift, with up to 40% off smart amps, software, audio interfaces, and more . With the big day rapidly approaching, PG has opted to launch their sale nice and early, giving you plenty of time to surprise them in the best way with a great present.

Father’s Day itself is on June 16th, so there isn’t that long to go to get your dad the perfect gift for guitar players. The sale features some big savings on PG’s super popular range of smart amps including Spark 40, Spark Mini, Spark Go, and Spark Cab, as well as money off the Riff audio interface and BIAS FX software.

Positive Grid Father’s Day sale: Up to 40% off

With big savings of up to 40% off smart amps, software, and audio interfaces the Positive Grid Father’s Day sale is a brilliant option for the dad who plays guitar. A great way to show your appreciation this Father’s Day, there are some super savings on PG’s ever-popular range of smart amps, including newer models like the Spark Cab.

We’ve had a good look through the sale to see what’s on offer and picked out some of our favorite deals for you that’ll go down a storm this Father’s Day. First up, there’s a tasty 10% off our personal favorite smart amp , the Positive Grid Spark Mini, taking the price down to just $207. A powerful yet compact practice amp , a Spark Mini has been sitting on our desk for a long time now and always finds use whether we’re practicing modes or writing fresh material.

Spark 40 has the biggest discount of all the smart amps thanks to a hefty $45 reduction . You can also get it with a Spark travel bag completely free, which is worth $60 when bought separately making it a fantastic deal. If your dad likes to take their guitar wherever they go then it’s a brilliant choice for Father’s Day with a total saving of $105. The powerful Spark 40 is great for full guitar tones and one of the best desktop guitar amps of all time.

Finally, there’s a hefty reduction on the Positive Grid Riff audio interface, a guitar-specific recording tool that delivers pristine audio quality. With a 20% discount , it’s sitting well below the $100 mark, making it a great way to gift this Father’s Day for less. Perfect for recording at home, the compact size and ease of use makes it great for recording guitar, even if your dad has never done it before.