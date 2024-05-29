Amp up Father's Day with Positive Grid's epic sale - score up to 40% off the Spark, Spark Mini, Spark Go, and more

By
published

Get them a well-deserved gift this Father’s Day with big savings on smart amps, software, and loads more

A Positive Grid Spark Mini practice amp on a red and pink background
(Image credit: Positive Grid)

If your dad is a guitar player then the Positive Grid Father’s Day sale is the place to grab a gift, with up to 40% off smart amps, software, audio interfaces, and more. With the big day rapidly approaching, PG has opted to launch their sale nice and early, giving you plenty of time to surprise them in the best way with a great present.

Father’s Day itself is on June 16th, so there isn’t that long to go to get your dad the perfect gift for guitar players. The sale features some big savings on PG’s super popular range of smart amps including Spark 40, Spark Mini, Spark Go, and Spark Cab, as well as money off the Riff audio interface and BIAS FX software. 

Positive Grid Father’s Day sale: Up to 40% off

Positive Grid Father’s Day sale: Up to 40% off
With big savings of up to 40% off smart amps, software, and audio interfaces the Positive Grid Father’s Day sale is a brilliant option for the dad who plays guitar. A great way to show your appreciation this Father’s Day, there are some super savings on PG’s ever-popular range of smart amps, including newer models like the Spark Cab.

View Deal

We’ve had a good look through the sale to see what’s on offer and picked out some of our favorite deals for you that’ll go down a storm this Father’s Day. First up, there’s a tasty 10% off our personal favorite smart amp, the Positive Grid Spark Mini, taking the price down to just $207. A powerful yet compact practice amp, a Spark Mini has been sitting on our desk for a long time now and always finds use whether we’re practicing modes or writing fresh material.

Spark 40 has the biggest discount of all the smart amps thanks to a hefty $45 reduction. You can also get it with a Spark travel bag completely free, which is worth $60 when bought separately making it a fantastic deal. If your dad likes to take their guitar wherever they go then it’s a brilliant choice for Father’s Day with a total saving of $105. The powerful Spark 40 is great for full guitar tones and one of the best desktop guitar amps of all time.

Finally, there’s a hefty reduction on the Positive Grid Riff audio interface, a guitar-specific recording tool that delivers pristine audio quality. With a 20% discount, it’s sitting well below the $100 mark, making it a great way to gift this Father’s Day for less. Perfect for recording at home, the compact size and ease of use makes it great for recording guitar, even if your dad has never done it before. 

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on audio interfaces, studio headphones, studio monitors and pretty much anything else home recording-related. Responsible for over 60 buying guides, a large part of his role is helping musicians find the best deals on gear. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including Guitar World, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and producing bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at. When he's not holed up in his home studio recording new songs or downloading new plugins, you’ll find him making a racket with Northern noise hounds JACKALS