Learn piano in the metaverse with the PianoVision augmented reality app

By ( , , , ) published

You can plug in a MIDI keyboard or go completely virtual by playing the Air Piano

There are multiple ways to learn piano these days - online lessons, YouTube videos or good old face-to-face teaching with an actual human being, for example - and now you have the option to hone your skills in the metaverse.

PianoVision is billed as “the next evolution of the world’s most popular instrument,” and promises to “accelerate your learning” through AR and hand tracking. You can use it in conjunction with a MIDI keyboard or play on any flat surface with the built-in Air Piano.

Offering a collection of courses, PianoVision also includes “Sheet Music Insight” to help with your sight-reading and enables you to upload custom songs using the desktop app. Indicators show you which fingers to use to play specific songs.

The VR Music Hall is designed to give you the experience of playing in a concert environment, and there are more halls to come.

Compatible with the Oculus Quest and Quest 2 headsets, PianoVision (opens in new tab) is currently available through the MetaQuest App Lab (opens in new tab), which means that it’s still in development. Initial reviews seem positive, though, so it could be worth strapping on your headset for if you want to begin your piano learning journey.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info