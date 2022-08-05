Learn piano in the metaverse with the PianoVision augmented reality app

There are multiple ways to learn piano these days - online lessons, YouTube videos or good old face-to-face teaching with an actual human being, for example - and now you have the option to hone your skills in the metaverse.

PianoVision is billed as “the next evolution of the world’s most popular instrument,” and promises to “accelerate your learning” through AR and hand tracking. You can use it in conjunction with a MIDI keyboard or play on any flat surface with the built-in Air Piano.

Offering a collection of courses, PianoVision also includes “Sheet Music Insight” to help with your sight-reading and enables you to upload custom songs using the desktop app. Indicators show you which fingers to use to play specific songs.

The VR Music Hall is designed to give you the experience of playing in a concert environment, and there are more halls to come.