“If this was real, it would be really impressive. But since it’s not real, it’s really impressive": Watch the bonkers four-note piano

We’ve seen some crazy instruments on this site before – from concrete acoustic guitars to 18-string basses - but this one really has to be the head-scratcher to end them all.

It’s an automatic piano with just four keys. But as soon as you press a note those four scatter in a random direction, sometimes as a group, sometimes individually.

But... if you manage to actually catch a key and play it, the result is a change in pitch, that means that with repeated notes you can play some sort of melody.

the automatic piano - YouTube Watch On

There is a twist though…

It’s not real. The bod who created it, a fellow who goes by the handle ‘Default Cube’, is a computer graphics geek and the quirky four note piano is simply a CGI creation of his.

You have to admit though... it absolutely looks legit, doesn’t it?

As you can see from above, the Youtube commenters were wowed by his creation: “I was super impressed until I remembered what you do, and that this wasn't real. And then I was super impressed all over again,” one commenter wrote. While another said: “Had to watch two times before noticing it was CGI. Brilliant work!”

One succinctly sums it all up: “If this was real, it would be really impressive. But since it’s not real, it’s really impressive.”

Clearly, Mr Default Cube is a man with a lot of time on his hands.