Nord Piano 5 73 gets a big price cut at Thomann: make a large cyber saving on this awesome stage piano

When Clavia announced the Nord Piano 5 - the latest version of its all-conquering stage piano - one of the announcements was that a new 73-note model would be available, designed for those who want a keyboard that’s a little more portable.

Well, the good news this Cyber Monday is that the Nord Piano 73 has just got more affordable, too, with Thomann knocking £300 off the price (a 13% discount).

Nord Piano 5 73: £2,399 Nord Piano 5 73: £2,399 £2,099

The latest version of Nord's superb stage piano comes in a new 73-note configuration, and here it is at a very tempting price at Thomann. If you fancy joining the big red keyboard club, don't hesitate.

Featuring a triple sensor keyboard and grand weighted action, the Nord Piano 5 73 has dual independent piano and synth layers which can be used in a variety of split and layer configurations. In comparison with the previous Nord Piano, there’s twice the sample memory, too.

A couple of tweaks have been made to the effects section, and the synth gets a Unison mode for ensemble-style sounds.

So, if you’ve always dreamed of owning a Nord Piano but can do without 88 keys, head on over to Thomann and take care of business. Check out more offers at our Thomann Cyber Monday deals page.