New tech gear of the month: review round-up (September 2018)
Kush Audio REDDI
It has been a summer to remember here at MusicRadar: we've spent the long days and balmy evenings assessing some scorching new software and hardware
Here, we present to you a digested look at everything that was published on the site during the month of August. We start with the Kush Audio REDDI.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“No matter what kind of music you make, you owe it to yourself to get this amazing tone-enhancing plugin in your rack."
FULL REVIEW: Kush Audio REDDI
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Steinberg UR-RT2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Costing almost double the price of the non-Neve version, this small format audio interface boasts a stellar sonic pedigree.”
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg UR-RT2
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
iZotope VocalSynth 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A versatile and highly adaptable voice processing system, VocalSynth 2 sounds and operates better than ever.”
FULL REVIEW: iZotope VocalSynth 2
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
PreSonus Studio One 4 Professional
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Studio One takes another step forward with the addition of Harmonic Editing, Patterns and the XT instruments.”
FULL REVIEW: PreSonus Studio One 4 Professional
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Strymon Magento
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This doesn’t disappoint as an effects module but it fulfils so many other roles that any patch would benefit from it one way or another.”
FULL REVIEW: Strymon Magento
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Pioneer DJ DJS-1000
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The DJS-1000 bridges the gap between DJ and studio better than anything else on the market right now.”
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer DJ DJS-1000
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Loopmasters Bass Master
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Tightly designed and sounding superb at every turn, Bass Master is the shortest route we know to low-end heaven.”
FULL REVIEW: Loopmasters Bass Master
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
MeldaProduction MSpectralDelay
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Whether you stick with the Active Presets or venture into Edit mode, MSpectralDelay is an immense sound design plugin.”
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MSpectralDelay
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Accusonus Beatformer
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Beatformer isn’t just ‘Drum Buss for the rest of us’, but a brilliant drums-orientated multi-effects processor in its own right.”
FULL REVIEW: Accusonus Beatformer
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)