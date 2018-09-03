New tech gear of the month: review round-up (September 2018)

It has been a summer to remember here at MusicRadar: we've spent the long days and balmy evenings assessing some scorching new software and hardware

Here, we present to you a digested look at everything that was published on the site during the month of August. We start with the Kush Audio REDDI.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“No matter what kind of music you make, you owe it to yourself to get this amazing tone-enhancing plugin in your rack."

FULL REVIEW: Kush Audio REDDI

4 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)