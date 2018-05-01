New tech gear of the month: review round-up (May 2018)

It has been another vintage month here at MusicRadar, with yet another stunning selection of tech gear passing through our office.

Here, we take a look at all of the tech gear reviewed during the last month, starting with the Arturia MiniBrute 2.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“An expanded synth engine, semi-modular architecture and flexible control options make this a seriously competitive monosynth.”

FULL REVIEW: Arturia MiniBrute 2

4.5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Future Music)