New tech gear of the month: review round-up (May 2018)
Arturia MiniBrute 2
It has been another vintage month here at MusicRadar, with yet another stunning selection of tech gear passing through our office.
Here, we take a look at all of the tech gear reviewed during the last month, starting with the Arturia MiniBrute 2.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An expanded synth engine, semi-modular architecture and flexible control options make this a seriously competitive monosynth.”
FULL REVIEW: Arturia MiniBrute 2
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Arturia MiniBrute 2S
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An expanded synth engine, semi-modular architecture and flexible control options make this a seriously competitive monosynth.”
FULL REVIEW: Arturia MiniBrute 2S
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Universal Audio Dytronics Tri-Stereo Chorus
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Quick, intuitive and inherently musical, Dytronics Tri-Stereo Chorus turns any guitar, keyboard or other instrumental sound into something special..”
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Dytronics Tri-Stereo Chorus
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Wolfgang Palm PPG Infinite Pro
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Conquer the learning curve and Infinite Pro reveals itself to be one of the most expressive, powerful synths around.”
FULL REVIEW: Wolfgang Palm PPG Infinite Pro
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Rob Papen SubBoomBass2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An affordable low-frequency workhorse, SubBoomBass 2 will rock your world.”
FULL REVIEW: Rob Papen SubBoomBass2
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Waves Bass Slapper
MusicRadar's verdict:
“For authentic sounding slap bass parts, Bass Slapper is flexible, powerful, convincing and ridiculously cheap.”
FULL REVIEW: Waves Bass Slapper
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Eventide MangledVerb
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It might look a bit thrown together, but MangledVerb makes for a powerful weapon in any sound design armoury.”
FULL REVIEW: Eventide MangledVerb
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)