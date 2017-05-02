New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (May 2017)
Sigma GJA-SG200
It’s been another stellar month of guitar gear here at MusicRadar.
We’ve seen gorgeous acoustics, stunning electros and plenty more pass through our office.
Here, we take a digested look at all of the guitar gear that was reviewed on the site during April. We start with the Sigma GJA-SG200.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A touch of class that will not disappoint at a price that will not leave you high and dry.”
FULL REVIEW: Sigma GJA-SG200
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Manuel Rodriguez Model FF
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This guitar would do well in the hands of a more advanced player. A superb instrument.”
FULL REVIEW: Manuel Rodriguez Model FF
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Taylor 612CE 12-Fret
MusicRadar's verdict:
“One of the best guitars we’ve laid our hands on.”
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 612CE 12-Fret
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Sigma JM-SG45
MusicRadar's verdict:
“At this price, what’s not to like?.”
FULL REVIEW: Sigma JM-SG45
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Avian Ibis Deluxe Fan Fret
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An acquired taste perhaps, but this fan fret in full flight is a joy to behold.”
FULL REVIEW: Avian Ibis Deluxe Fan Fret
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Knaggs Severn X T3
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fantastic instrument - a definite ‘keeper’.”
FULL REVIEW: Knaggs Severn X T3
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS McCarty SC 594
MusicRadar's verdict:
“We guarantee that the monetary investment in this PRS will be rewarded with tone, playability and jealous gazes aplenty!”
FULL REVIEW: PRS McCarty SC 594
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Squier Affinity Series Jazzmaster HH
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Great sounds at a tiny price.”
FULL REVIEW: Squier Affinity Series Jazzmaster HH
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Taylor Academy Series 10E
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This may just be the dream beginner guitar...and a potential trade-up for some.”
FULL REVIEW: Taylor Academy Series 10E
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Avian Songbird Deluxe Fan Fret
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It may tip the scales in terms of price point, but the Songbird offers superb sound and an enjoyable playing experience.”
FULL REVIEW: Avian Songbird Deluxe Fan Fret
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Taylor Academy Series 12E
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A keenly-priced guitar that will impress more than just newbies.”
FULL REVIEW: Taylor Academy Series 12E
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Mooer Blues Crab
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A real classy performer that won’t break the bank.”
FULL REVIEW: Mooer Blues Crab
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
TC Electronic Cinders
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An inexpensive pedal to add some fire to your tone.”
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Cinders
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
MXR Badass Modified OD
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An excellent low to mid-gain overdrive with wide tonal options and rock-solid MXR build.”
FULL REVIEW: MXR Badass Modified OD
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Xvive Sweet Leo
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With oodles of nuance this is a versatile asset for any pedalboard.”
FULL REVIEW: Xvive Sweet Leo
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Juketone True Blood 1X8” Combo
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Available direct at just under the magic £250, this amp’s tweed magic at a bargain basement price - check it out!”
FULL REVIEW: Juketone True Blood 1X8” Combo
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)