New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (May 2017)

It’s been another stellar month of guitar gear here at MusicRadar.

We’ve seen gorgeous acoustics, stunning electros and plenty more pass through our office.

Here, we take a digested look at all of the guitar gear that was reviewed on the site during April. We start with the Sigma GJA-SG200.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“A touch of class that will not disappoint at a price that will not leave you high and dry.”

FULL REVIEW: Sigma GJA-SG200

4.5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)