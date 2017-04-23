Mooer Blues Crab review

The word is that Mooer’s Blues Crab mini pedal owes more than something of a debt to Marshall’s much-loved 90s Blues Breaker pedal, itself designed to inject a bit of a mid-60s Marshall amp vibe into your sound.

This is a low-level overdrive, one that excels at all those just-beyond-clean tones, adding an edge with an adjustable extra shading of grit, delivered via a sensible tone control.

Nicely sensitive, this is a pedal where the sound can get dirtier in response to your playing: just dig in for grittiness. Sitting in front of a good amp, this is an inexpensive yet classy complement to take it up a notch.