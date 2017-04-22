TC Electronic Cinders

An inexpensive pedal to add some fire to your tone.

One of a range of 13 affordable pedals that TC unleashed en masse late last year, the Cinders is designed to deliver transparent valve amp-style overdrive.

Juxtaposition of the volume and drive knobs lets you dial in a wide range of sounds from a clean boost up to pretty high levels of drive of the sort that might be expected from a distortion pedal.

The tone knob handles the top-end, but you’ll need to tweak it at the same time as the other knobs as it’s very interactive.

With plenty to suit blues players looking for bite and dirt on a budget, Cinders could get your tone smouldering.