MXR Badass Modified OD review

An excellent low to mid-gain overdrive with wide tonal options and rock-solid MXR build.

Besides standard output and gain knobs, MXR’s Custom Badass Modified OD offers plenty of tonal tweaks.

In normal mode, the sound is pretty transparent but the Bump switch’s alternate EQ voicing boosts lows and mids to put you in Tube Screamer territory, pushing your sound forward for more sustain.

The 100Hz knob boosts or cuts around that frequency so you can really fatten up the bottom or make it lean and mean, while the tone knob dials in ice pick treble or tones it down for a smoother vibe.

