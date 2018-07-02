New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (July 2018)
Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo
We're not sure what's been hotter recently - the weather or the guitar gear we've been putting through its paces.
Here, we present a digested look at everything reviewed on the site during the month of June, starting with the Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A tremolo that does more than most - well worth investigating for serious wobble heads.”
FULL REVIEW: Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
PRS SE TX20E
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This bird-decorated beauty has a well-deserved lofty perch in the affordable electro-acoustic pecking order.”
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE TX20E
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Source Audio Ventris
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A pedal that offers a pedalboard-friendly footprint and easy hands-on functionality.”
FULL REVIEW: Source Audio Ventris
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
James Collins GTB
“A guitar and a maker to take notice of.”
FULL REVIEW: James Collins GTB
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Pugilist Distortion
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Providing plenty of variation on the distortion/drive theme, a pedal with two engines at this price is a steal.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender Pugilist Distortion
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Duesenberg Gran Majesto
MusicRadar's verdict:
“We found the Gran Majesto in fine voice during our time in its company.”
FULL REVIEW: Duesenberg Gran Majesto
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
DOD Mini Volume and Mini Expression
MusicRadar's verdict:
“All things considered, these Mini marvels represent yet another well-considered act of DOD.”
FULL REVIEW: DOD Mini Volume and Mini Expression
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Duesenberg Paloma
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Duesenberg has done everything possible to make this guitar as irresistible as possible.”
FULL REVIEW: Duesenberg Paloma
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Seagull S6 Original
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The S6 still impresses with its tonal voice, tough build quality and price tag.”
FULL REVIEW: Seagull S6 Original
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Marine Layer Reverb
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A competent reverb that may have missed a trick by not offering more varied options.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender Marine Layer Reverb
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Jackson Pro Series Dinky DK2 Ash
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you need a guitar with a tiny neck to get you up to speed go straight for the Pro Series Dinky DK2. Bicycle pump strictly optional.”
FULL REVIEW: Jackson Pro Series Dinky DK2 Ash
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender California Series Newporter Player
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A contemporary electro in looks, sound and playability.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender California Series Newporter Player
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Jackson X Series Monarkh SCX Zebrawood
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Shredders will love the thin neck and easy access to the upper frets.”
FULL REVIEW: Jackson X Series Monarkh SCX Zebrawood
3 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Novo Serus J
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A beautiful time-travel piece on every level.”
FULL REVIEW: Novo Serus J
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Mirror Image Delay
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A solid, workmanlike pedal that could take care of all your delay needs at a decent price.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender Mirror Image Delay
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Line 6 HX Effects
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The rest of your pedals, analogue or digital, had better watch out: the HX Effects might just replace the lot.”
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 HX Effects
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Gretsch G5220 Electromatic Jet BT
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Sweetly priced and surprisingly versatile, this is the sub-$500 twin-humbucker single-cut to beat.”
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G5220 Electromatic Jet BT
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)