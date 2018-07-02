New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (July 2018)

We're not sure what's been hotter recently - the weather or the guitar gear we've been putting through its paces.

Here, we present a digested look at everything reviewed on the site during the month of June, starting with the Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo.

Read more: Fender American Acoustasonic Telecaster

MusicRadar's verdict:

“A tremolo that does more than most - well worth investigating for serious wobble heads.”

FULL REVIEW: Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo

4 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)