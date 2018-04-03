New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2018)
PRS Custom 24-08
As we sprang into the, er, Spring, we were once again reminded that no matter what time of year, guitar gear makers continue to pump out an astonishing array of treats for us to cast our critical eyes over.
Here, we round-up all of the guitar gear reviewed on MusicRadar during March. We start with this beaut from PRS - the Custom 24-08.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The choice over which Custom you buy is up to you of course, but whichever one you select you’ll be buying into, arguably, the only real progression of the electric guitar since about 1965.”
FULL REVIEW: PRS Custom 24-08
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
ESP E-II Eclipse
MusicRadar's verdict:
“In terms of fit and finish the Eclipse is as good as anything you’ll find for around £2,000.”
FULL REVIEW: ESP E-II Eclipse
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Orange Fur Coat
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This is one for both the traditionalist and for the more experimental player.”
FULL REVIEW: Orange Fur Coat
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
ESP E-II Eclipse DB
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you’re on the sniff for a single-cutaway, mahogany/maple, twin-humbucker-loaded tone machine, you might just find this ESP ‘eclipses’ the charms of the competition from the likes of Gibson and PRS.”
FULL REVIEW: ESP E-II Eclipse DB
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Strymon Sunset
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Tonnes of fun and plenty of quality to match.”
FULL REVIEW: Strymon Sunset
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Yamaha RevstarRS320
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The 320 excels at balls-to-the-wall rock ’n’ roll.”
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Revstar RS320
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Yamaha Revstar 502T
MusicRadar's verdict:
“All in all, it’s a very classy act.”
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Revstar 502T
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Yamaha Revstar RS820CR
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A great-looking guitar that packs a punch.”
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Revstar RS820CR
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Italia JF6 Jeffery Foskett Signature
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A guitar to have a tonne of fun, fun, fun with.”
FULL REVIEW: Italia JF6 Jeffery Foskett Signature
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
TheGigRig Three2one
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A well conceived product.”
FULL REVIEW: TheGigRig Three2one
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Meris Polymoon
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This our current favourite altered delay pedal. With a cornucopia of sounds to explore, the Polymoon is a delightful confection of delay and modulation that never ceases to amaze.”
FULL REVIEW: Meris Polymoon
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Crimson Custom Shop Descendant
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A well-made guitar that provides something a little different.”
FULL REVIEW: Crimson Custom Shop Descendant
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Faith Patrick James Eggle Legacy Mars
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fantastically well-made guitar.”
FULL REVIEW: Faith Patrick James Eggle Legacy Mars
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)