New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2018)

As we sprang into the, er, Spring, we were once again reminded that no matter what time of year, guitar gear makers continue to pump out an astonishing array of treats for us to cast our critical eyes over.

Here, we round-up all of the guitar gear reviewed on MusicRadar during March. We start with this beaut from PRS - the Custom 24-08.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“The choice over which Custom you buy is up to you of course, but whichever one you select you’ll be buying into, arguably, the only real progression of the electric guitar since about 1965.”

4.5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)