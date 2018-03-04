Strymon Sunset review

They say you get what you pay for, and with Strymon pedals that seems to ring true.

Anticipating seemingly every user need, the Sunset not only has three distortion options with different topologies, but also three boost options and flexible routing that allows for either boost or drive first.

Read more: Strymon Magento

The two-stage drive cascaded into the ‘Texas’, the company’s take on a Tube Screamer, which is particularly powerful... and fun.

When compared side by side with a real tube high-gain amplifier, it’s hard to tell which is real and which is the pedal - there’s certainly not even a whisker of dreaded digital ‘fizz’.