NAMM 2020: Fender unleashes the Soul Power Tom Morello Stratocaster

NAMM 2020: There had been no shortage of rumours that Tom Morello had been collaborating with Fender on something, but now it's official, with the Soul Power Stratocaster unveiled as part of the Big F's Artist Signature Series.

Based on the modded Designer Series Strat that Morello used with Audioslave, the highly-customised Soul Power features a whole host of ingenious appointments.

But first the fundamentals. The Soul Power Strat has a bound alder body, a bolt-on "Deep C" profile maple neck with a 9.5"-14" compound radius rosewood fingerboard and 22 medium-jumbo frets for a vintage-modern feel. It has a Seymour Duncan Hot Rails humbucker in the bridge, with two Fender Noiseless singlecoils in the neck and middle positions.

To facilite Morello's avant-garde style, the Soul Power Strat is equipped with a double-locking Floyd Rose tremolo, with locking tuners for added stability, and a kill-switch for those staccato, Morse code lead freakouts. This guitar should be a lot of fun.

It's finished in Black with a matching headstock and a chrome pickguard. The 'Soul Power' decal is included in the case.

Fender and Morello will be collaborating further in 2020 with charitable endeavours, such as the Fender Play Foundation, which seeks to "equip, educate and inspire the next generation of players" from under-served communities.

The Fender Tom Morello Soul Power Stratocaster retails for £1,309 ($1,399, €1,449) and is available from March. See Fender for more details.

