The best new synths, keyboards and drum machines of NAMM 2019

NAMM 2019 : With many music tech companies now staggering their product announcements throughout the year via online events and upstart shows such as Superbooth, there was a danger that NAMM's electronic sound-making well could have been rather dry.

There was still plenty to see, though, even if many of the new instruments were actually unveiled in the run-up to the show itself.

We've rounded-up our favourite synths, keyboards, drum machines and samplers for you here. Some companies chose to evolve existing product lines, while others embraced their experimental side and tried something different, so everyone should be able to find something to spend their money on in the months to come.