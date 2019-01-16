NAMM 2019: The GEN R-8 is probably the most advanced Stylophone yet

NAMM 2019 : Dubreq has announced the latest generation of Stylophone, the GEN R-8. Two years on from the announcement of the GEN X-1

Dubbed the “ultimate Stylophone”, the GEN R-8 seems to be a far more fully formed instrument than the X-1 and a logical progression from the S2 .

In a similar form-factor to the S2, the R-8 features a three-octave touch keyboard that Dubreq describes as “supersensitive”, but with the added bonus of 19 CV/Gate patch points. Check out the full list of features below.

GEN R-8 specs

Full analogue signal path

Steel enclosure

Dual VCOs with Saw, Square and PWM (oscillator 1)

Sub oscillators and Subsub oscillators for room shaking bass

Unique British design 12dB VCF with Low pass, High pass, Band pass and wide Notch

Fast and punchy envelope

Supersensitive three-octave touch keyboard

Glide and Modulation keys for expressive performance control

Eight waveform LFO with S&H and One-shot feature

19 CV/Gate patch points for advanced modular patching

Grungy analogue style Delay with modulation CV

Drive knob for extra boost and fatness

16-step sequencer with eight banks and on-the-fly switching

MIDI in/out

The Stylophone GEN R-8 will probably ship late February and is available to pre-order now, priced at $349/ £299/€329. We look forward to checking it out at th

