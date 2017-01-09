NAMM 2017: The Gen X-1 is a souped-up Stylophone that might be more than a novelty

NAMM 2017: We've already seen one attempt to produce a next-gen Stylophone, but the S2 version, which was launched at NAMM 2013, never really made much of an impact. That hasn't stopped Dubreq, the company that now makes the instrument, from having another go, as this year it'll be heading to Anaheim with the Stylophone Gen X-1.

Crucially, this retains a relatively low price point - no more than £60, we're told - while adding an LFO with square and triangle waves, two sub octaves and PWM, a filter and a delay. The classic keyboard soundstrip and stylus operation are here too, of course, as are a built-in speaker and battery operation.

If anything, the Gen X-1 looks more similar to something from Korg's Monotron range than to the original Stylophone. Check out the video above for a preview, and sign up on the Dubreq website to receive more information. If you do, you'll be able to buy one of the first units off the production line at a 20% discount.