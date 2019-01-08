NAMM 2019: PRS unveils McCarty 594 Hollowbody II

NAMM 2019: PRS has announced the McCarty 594 Hollowbody II, which, as you’d expect, marries its Hollowbody II and McCarty 594 designs.

A fully hollow build is paired with 58/15 LT (low turn) pickups, as per the Hollowbody II.

The McCarty 594’s presence makes itself known with the 24.594” scale length, two-piece bridge, tweaked Phase III tuners, Pattern Vintage neck shape and control layout.

There’s also a figured maple top and back with mahogany middle, and a 22-fret mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard and ‘old-school’ bird inlays.

The McCarty 594 Hollowbody II is available soon for £4,295/€4,999 - see PRS Guitars for more info.