MusicRadar deals of the week: Colossal savings on everything from Gibson to Roland with these early Prime Day deals

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

With the Prime Day music deals just around the corner, we thought we'd round up all the early deals we can find from the online retail giant and beyond. Now, while the Prime Day action doesn't kick off until the 16th and 17th of July, there are still a few items discounted already - including music books, guitar strings and accessories. Be sure to check out the early offers to see what's available.

Over at Guitar Center, it's all about Roland gear this week. For a limited time, you can score up to $300 off a host of Roland drum sets and digital pianos, while Sweetwater is coming through for all the budding producers by offering incredible savings on all things software with up to 90% off plugins from Native Instruments, Universal Audio, Toontrack and more.

Meanwhile, pre-loved instrument specialists Reverb just slashed a mind-blowing $1,000 off the beloved Vox Bobcat S66 and $100 off the very cool limited edition "blacked out" Line 6 DL4 MKII.

Editor's picks (UK)

Amazon Music Unlimited: Get 5 months for free

Already or Prime member or just signed up? In celebration of Prime Day you can currently bag yourself 5 months of Amazon Music Unlimited streaming absolutely free - that's 100 million songs, ad-free, some of which are available in HD and with Spatial Audio. Not a member? Click the link and you'll still get 3 months for nothing. Preferred partner (what does this mean?)

Gibson Les Paul: Up to £650 off

The Gibson Les Paul is one of the most iconic guitars of all time and right now you can bag yourself one for a whole lot less. Right now Andertons have slashed up to £650 off select models including the Standard, Modern Lite and Special.

Gibson ES-339: £2,945, £2,669

Next up we have the striking Gibson ES-339 Figured in Blueberry Burst. Not as bulky as the standard ES-335, this small-bodied semi-hollow is ideal for players who don't get on with the cumbersome nature of Gibson's 1958 classic. Right now, you can save a whopping £276 off the price.

Editor's picks (US)

D'Addario EXL110-3D: $17.99, $12.99

With 28% off over at Amazon, there's never been a better time to stock up on guitar strings. Give your guitars a new lease on life with a fresh set of strings without breaking the bank.

Roland RD-88: $1,299.99, $1,099.99

At the core of this Roland stage piano is a stellar sound engine that delivers magnificent tones to suit any situation - and right now you can save a whopping $200 at Guitar Center.

Roland V-Drums TD-17KV2: $1,449.99, $1,299.99

Refined pads, an updated sound engine, and a whole new set of premium-quality kits mean the TD-17KV2 is a cut above the rest and a steal at $1,299!

American Ultra Jazzmaster: $2,299.99, $2,069.99

Fender's American Ultra series is home to some seriously rad guitars and basses! The American Ultra Jazzmaster is all about that "Modern D" neck profile, a tapered neck heel, a 10"-14" compound-radius fingerboard, Ultra Noiseless Vintage pickups, and excellent wiring options that will blow your mind with endless tonal possibilities - and you can now get 10% off over at Fender.com.

Music sales to shop

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

