Musicians, podcasters and streamers! Here are 9 Prime Day microphone deals worth shouting about

This is a call to all the singers, podcasters, and vloggers out there. Of course, we all know Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to pick up a new vacuum cleaner, TV or smart speaker, but what about something truly useful like a high-quality microphone? Well, as it turns out, we have managed to find a multitude of epic deals from all the heavy-hitters, including Shure, AKG, EV and Sennheiser.

So whether you’re looking to lay down the perfect vocal track on your latest hit song, capture the perfect guitar tone, voice your opinion on your every own podcast, or even clean up your audio for YouTube videos, you’ll find something on this list to help you do it - and all with a healthy discount added!

Need expert advice? Check out our guide to the best live vocal microphones

Looking for a studio mic? Check out our guide to the best condenser mics

Shure MV7 + AONIC 50 Headphones: $548 , now $411

The Shure MV7 has firmly secured itself as one of the best podcasting microphones on the market. Heavily inspired by the SM7B, the MV7 is the perfect plug and play option for singers, podcasters, and vloggers. If you are going to be recording then you’ll need a quality set of headphones as well. Luckily Amazon has you covered with $137 off this epic bundle which includes a set of Shure AONIC 50 headphones. View Deal

Shure BLX288/PG58 DualWireless System: $549 , now $410

Experience total vocal freedom with the Shure BLX288 dual-channel wireless system, plus a set of PG58 handheld microphones. Shure has long been the industry standard for vocal mics, and with 25% off at Amazon US, you can bag yourself this fantastic vocal set-up for a whole lot less. View Deal

Shure MV88 Portable iOS Microphone: Was $185, now $109

The MV88 iOS microphone is the ideal solution for budding journalists, filmmakers, and vloggers. Simply plug this nifty little mic directly into your iOS device, and you'll have access to professional-grade audio, and with 41% off at Amazon right now, there's no excuse for still using the built-in microphone on your phone.View Deal

Sennheiser e906 Microphone: Was $199.95, now $129.95

The Sennheiser e906 is one of the most popular microphones for recording guitar amps, and for good reason. The specially designed flat shape makes it perfect for getting as close to the amp as possible. At the same time, the ability to switch between bright, normal, and smooth means you can bring out the best elements of your guitar tone. At only $79, this is a must-have for any guitarist looking for a robust and versatile microphone for recording. View Deal

Electro-Voice ND76 Vocal Microphone: Was $129, now $99

Make sure your voice is heard this Prime Day with the incredibly robust Electro-Voice ND76 vocal microphone. EV mics are famous for their crisp presence and warm, punchy low-end, as well as their sturdy build quality - and with a saving of $30 at Musician's Friend you really can’t go wrong.View Deal

AKG Lyra USB Microphone: Was $155.00, now $125

Who says a USB microphone can’t be dripping with vintage mojo? Inspired by the likes of the legendary AKG C414, and with $30 off right now at Musician’s Friend, this powerful USB mic might be the best deal for budding podcasters, YouTubers, and even singers. View Deal

Shure PGA48-XLR Microphone: Was $49, now $29

Shure is known for its incredibly robust and reliable microphones. Whether they are being put through their paces on festival stages, weekly pub gigs, or demanding rehearsal rooms, they are always up for the task. So grab yourself one right now for only $29 at Amazon US!View Deal

Shure SM58-LC Dynamic Microphone: Was $124, now $99

The undisputed king of live mics needs no introduction. Nearly every musician in the world has owned a Shure SM58 at some point - and if you don’t have one, you should probably buy one. Luckily for you, Amazon has $25 off right now! View Deal

Shure MV5C Conferencing Microphone: Was $99, now $79

Over the last year, the need for high-quality audio during video conference calls has never been more important. This super-simple USB mic offers a bright, clean sound and can be used with or without headphones. Sign up to Amazon Prime save $11. View Deal

Want to keep up to date with all the latest bargains? We'll be covering all the best offers on our Prime Day music deals page.

More great Prime Day deals