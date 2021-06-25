Native Instruments energises the Maschine MK3 with a limited-edition Dinamo version

Following Akai’s release of the ‘80s-themed MPC One Retro , Native Instruments has introduced a custom version of its own beat production hardware - Maschine Dinamo.

Essentially a Maschine Mk3 with a custom silver and black screenprint paint job, this is a collaboration with Swiss type foundry Dinamo, and features the design studio’s inktrap typeface on every surface. This is said to be a homage to “bold design and chunky aesthetics”.

Inktrap fonts originally included notches to stop bleed in early printing, but the purpose here is to control light bleed on Maschine’s laser-etched buttons.

You’ll also note that the typeface wraps the edges of the unit - said to be a double nod to the throw-up graffiti and marquee news tickers of the ‘80s and ‘90s, which also happen to be decades that kickstarted and popularised sample-based music-making.

Maschine Dinamo follows the launch of the special Timbaland Beatclub edition of NI’s Komplete Kontrol M32 MIDI keyboard .