Native Instruments energises the Maschine MK3 with a limited-edition Dinamo version

Following Akai’s release of the ‘80s-themed MPC One Retro, Native Instruments has introduced a custom version of its own beat production hardware - Maschine Dinamo.
Essentially a Maschine Mk3 with a custom silver and black screenprint paint job, this is a collaboration with Swiss type foundry Dinamo, and features the design studio’s inktrap typeface on every surface. This is said to be a homage to “bold design and chunky aesthetics”.
Inktrap fonts originally included notches to stop bleed in early printing, but the purpose here is to control light bleed on Maschine’s laser-etched buttons.
You’ll also note that the typeface wraps the edges of the unit - said to be a double nod to the throw-up graffiti and marquee news tickers of the ‘80s and ‘90s, which also happen to be decades that kickstarted and popularised sample-based music-making.
Maschine Dinamo follows the launch of the special Timbaland Beatclub edition of NI’s Komplete Kontrol M32 MIDI keyboard.
Only 750 Machine Dinamos have been made, and you can buy one for £539 on the Native Instruments website (the same price as the standard model).