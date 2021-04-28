Native Instruments and Timbaland have created a limited-edition Komplete Kontrol M32 MIDI keyboard, but you can’t buy it

Native Instruments has teamed up with Timbaland to create a limited-edition version of the Komplete Kontrol M32 MIDI keyboard .

The striking 32-note ‘board is emblazoned with the logo for Beatclub, the global marketplace for music creators that was co-founded by Timbaland. Only 150 are being made, and they won’t be for sale in stores.

“Komplete Kontrol keyboards have been an integral part of my work for years,” said Timbaland. “I love seeing the Beatclub logo on a piece of equipment that’s been so important to my creative process.”

You might not be able to buy one, but you do have the opportunity to win one of the custom M32s via a producer competition on Metapop.com .

To enter, you need to use a loop and two one-shots from Timbaland’s upcoming Holy Grail sound pack - the competition will be judged by Timbaland and the top 10 finalists will all receive a keyboard.

The competition is open now and runs until 27 May.

Your other option is to donate to a fundraiser on StockX, which is auctioning off three of the keyboards. All funds donated will go to Girls Make Beats , a non-profit organisation that aims to expand the female presence of music producers, DJs, and audio engineers.

Starting 4 May at 12noon EDT and running through to 7 May at 12noon EDT, customers who donate at least $10 to Girls Make Beats on the StockX platform will be entered to win one of the limited-edition units.

Commenting on the limited-edition M32, Native Instruments CEO Constantin Koehncke said: “Music making is as much about access to the tools as it is about being part of a positive and thriving community. That’s why it was a no-brainer for us to work together with Beatclub on this limited edition keyboard.

“We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Timbaland with this partnership, and are looking forward to future collaborations to fulfil our mission to inspire music creators to shape the future of music.”