Akai goes old-school with the ‘80s-style MPC One Retro music production box

If you’re a longtime user of Akai’s MPC production boxes, you may have been missing the ‘muddy grey’ look that helped to define iconic products such as the legendary MPC60 .

Fear not, though, because Akai Professional has just launched the MPC One Retro - a new MPC that offers all the features of the MPC One , but looks like it’s arrived from the late ‘80s.

The distinctive 16 grey pads are here, as is the retro-coloured housing. However, under the hood this is a thoroughly modern standalone music-making powerhouse, with a quad-core processor and a seven-inch capacitive multitouch screen.

When you are happy to be tethered to a computer, the MPC One Retro can also operate as a controller for the MPC2 software, which offers DAW-like levels of functionality. There’s plenty of connectivity, too, along with 4GB of onboard storage.

“Akai Professional and the MPC have a long-storied history that resonates profoundly with users from all around the world,” says Dan Gill, Akai Professional’s Senior Product Manager. “Each recalls their first MPC encounter and the role it played in their most cherished musical experiences.

“The MPC One Retro is our tribute to this rich history while proudly asserting our continued commitment to creating the most powerful standalone music production devices in the world,” adds Gill. “MPC One Retro truly embodies the best of the legendary products throughout the years and the ultimate modern standalone music production workflow.”