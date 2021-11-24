Make your own custom guitar cables with $25 off this Boss solderless cable kit for Black Friday

Pedalboards have never been so popular - or populated for that matter. With so many different pedals on our ’boards, often with sockets on opposite sides to where we want them, there’s a strong case for needing custom patch cables at different lengths. Enter the Boss BCK-12 Solderless Pedalboard Cable Kit, which is $25 less in this Amazon Black Friday guitar deal.

The concept is simple - cut the cable to the exact length you require, take two of the 12 included solderless jack connectors, click it in place on the cable and fasten the grub screw to secure it. Done! No hot irons, no stripping cable, no guessing which terminals to solder to.

The Boss BCK-12 Solderless Pedalboard Cable Kit comes with everything you need to start making custom patch cables for your pedalboard. There’s 12-feet of high-quality cable, and 12 solderless, bi-directional jack plugs that can be orientated as a straight or right-angle connection. It requires no fiddly cable-stripping or soldering, just trim the cable and snap on the jack plug. Save £25 dollars and start building your own patch cables today!

The kit includes 12 feet of low-capacitance cable, and the bi-directional jack plugs (complete with 24K gold plated contacts) mean that you can create straight or right-angled patch cables as short as 1cm in length.

The regular price of the BCK-12 is $89.99, but thanks to this great Black Friday offer, you can get it for just $64.99. If you’ve been meaning to tidy up the wiring on your pedalboard, now’s the time!

