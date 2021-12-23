Make 2022 your most musical year yet, with up to 63% savings on Native Instruments' Evolution Series plugins

If there’s anything better than a killer piece of new music software, it’s software that can help transport you to another world. Native Instruments’ extensive Evolution Series libraries do just that - capturing and encapsulating the raw magic and tone of traditional instruments from all over the world, and delivering it straight into your tonal arsenal. As if that didn’t sound good enough, from now until January 10th you can save up to 63% on Evolution Series plugin bundles at Native Instruments.

NI’s current Evolution Series sale offers some potentially massive discounts on many of their fan-favourite instrument sample libraries, as well as some never-before-released exclusives for those grabbing a bargain with this deal. Its ability to capture the true personality and character of traditional instruments is something that the Evolution Series has become well-known for, with the plugins up for grabs here proving that perfectly. You’ll discover some wonderful sounds within these sample libraries - you never know, it might just be what you need to take your tracks to the next level.