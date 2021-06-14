Macbook Pro M1 and MacBook Air M1 prices are starting to drop ahead of Prime Day

Apple's M1 Macs are still pretty new, but as more music software brands embrace the powerful new M1 chip, it’s becoming ever clearer what a capable music-making machine the M1 MacBook Pro is. Heck, even the M1 Macbook Air is proving itself to be a killer music-making laptop since the chip upgrade. What’s more, with Amazon Prime Day only a week away, we’re starting to see some tasty discounts hitting Apple’s newest machines.

If you live in the UK, you can save more than £169 on the new silicon-powered Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, with the price coming down from £1,299 to £1,151.99 on Amazon. You can make a £179 saving on the 512GB model , too.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro (256GB): £1,299 £1,129.97 at Amazon

Apple M1 MacBook Pro (512GB): £1,499 £1,319.97 at Amazon

If you’re in the US, meanwhile, you can make similar savings at Amazon, with a cool $149.01 off the same 256GB machine , from $1,299 down to $1,149.99.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro (256GB): $1,299 $1,149.99 at Amazon

Apple M1 MacBook Pro (512GB): $1,499 , $1,349.99 at Amazon

The impressive M1 MacBook Air is also enjoying some money off at the moment, with a tasty £99 saving on the 256GB model and £149 off the 512GB model in the UK. Meanwhile, in the US, the savings aren’t quite as chunky, but you can still save $50 off the 256GB model and $60 off the 512GB model .

Apple M1 MacBook Air: Was £999 £899.97 at Amazon

Apple M1 MacBook Air: £1,249 , £1,099.97 at Amazon

Apple M1 MacBook Air: Was £999 , $949 at Amazon

Apple M1 MacBook Air: $1,249 , $1,189 at Amazon

There are no guarantees that these prices will stick around for long, or that they will get any lower on Prime Day itself (21 and 22 June). Our advice? Strike while the iron is hot.

There will be plenty more Prime Day discounts incoming over the next week. We’ll be highlighting the most musician-friendly offers on our Prime Day music deals page.