We've found the Prime Day headphones and earphones deal highlights featuring AirPods, Powerbeats, Sony and Bose

The Prime Day musical deals never disappoint when it comes to great prices on top wireless earphone brands, and this year has proved no exception with great savings to be found on the big hitters in this highly competitive tech market.
We've rounded up the best from Amazon and beyond in the US and UK with prices starting at just $39.99 / £29.99…
Best Prime Day headphones deals: Beats by Dr Dre
US deals
Powerbeats Pro|
$249.95 $174.95
Amazon are offering a massive $75 off the usual $249.95 price of these hugely popular wireless earphones that feature the highly-rated Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth and offer nine hours of listening time between charges (24 hours using the included charging case with just a five minute charge giving you 1.5 hours of use). View Deal
Save $20 from Amazon on these high-performance wireless earphones offering an impressive 15 hours of listening time between charges and packing the Apple H1 Headphone Chip with Bluetooth and NHC connectivity. Just a five minute charge will give you up to an hour of use and these Powerbeats also offer water resistance for workouts. View Deal
Beats Solo3 wireless headphones |
$199 $169
On Amazon right now you can save $30 off these highly-prized stylish wireless headphones. Featuring Apple's W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, these low profile cans are tuned for your listening pleasure.View Deal
Beats Solo Pro headphones:
$299.99 $179.99
When it comes to style and design the Beats Solo Pro remain are hard… beat. We love the colour choice here – which is handy, as dark blue, light blue, and red are all available at this much cheaper price at Best Buy.
View Deal
Beats Solo Pro headphones |
$299.99 $229.99
As above, but the grey, black and ivory colourways are slightly more expensive.View Deal
UK deals
Beats Solo3 wireless headphones |
£179 £129
You can save £50 off these stealthy wireless headphones, featuring Apple's W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity.View Deal
Beats Studio3 noise cancelling headphones
£299.95 £169.99
A huge discount here – just under £140 off! There's a choice of colours too but what really counts is the Pure adaptive noise cancelling, real-time audio calibration and up to 22 hours battery life. View Deal
Best Prime Day headphones deals: Sony
US deals
Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones |
$348 $257.96
A huge saving of over $90 on these market-leading noise-cancelling cans that are cons highly acclaimed. And with 30 hours of battery life you'll have plenty of time to find out why.View Deal
Sony WH-CH710N headphones |
$199.99 $88
These Sony noise-cancelling headphones usually come in relatively cheap considering their features, and even more so at their current price. They also have adaptive noise cancellation, a hugely dynamic sound stage and a 35-hour battery life.
View Deal
Sony WHXB900N headphones: was $248, now $123
These wireless noise-canceling headphones were created to bridge the Extra Bass series and the premium WH-1000XM3 cans. "There aren't many headphones out there in the market that are able to provide this kind of listening experience," say the experts at TechRadar.
View Deal
UK deals
Sony WH-1000XM4 | Was £349, now £309.93 at Amazon
These Sonys are currently the market leader when it comes to noise cancelling with these headphones so it's great to see they're enjoying a Prime Day discount right now. We can't imagine the price going lower than this any time soon. View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones | Was £330, now £221.95
Save over £108 on these market-leading noise-cancelling cans that have topped more best headphones lists than we've had hot dinners. They deliver 30 hours of battery life, too.View Deal
Best Prime Day headphones deals: Bose
US deals
Bose QuietComfort 35 II | Was
$349, now $199
The QC35s are on their second generation model now and are some of the best noise-cancelling cans out therefore for getting lost in music. Amazon have them at a £30 discount. View Deal
Bose Noise Cancelling 700 | Was
$399, now $379
A step above the QC 35 II on the Bose ladder, these NC700s are up at the pinnacle of noise cancelling cans. So £61 is a very welcome discount from Amazon. View Deal
UK deals
Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport |
£179.95 £110.99
The experts on What Hifi gave these 5/5 and described them as "pretty much the perfect package" – does praise get any higher? The Soundsports bring you Bose's acclaimed quality, five hours of battery life, easy connectivity, a charging case (giving you an extra ten hours of power), and Bose’s StayHear tips which means they should fit most ears comfortably.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II | Was
£229, now £199
The QC35s are on their second generation model now and are some of the best noise-cancelling cans out therefore for getting lost in music. Amazon have them at a £30 discount. View Deal
Bose Noise Cancelling 700 |
£349 £289
A step above the QC 35 II on the Bose ladder, these NC700s are up at the pinnacle of noise cancelling cans. So £61 is a very welcome discount from Amazon. View Deal
Bose SoundLink Around-Ear II |
£199.95 £117.99
The Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II are now five years old, but it speaks volumes that they’re still worth considering – especially at this price. A comfortable fit and balanced sound are the hallmarks here and they're available in both black and white options.View Deal
Best Prime Day headphones deals: Cambridge Audio
US deals
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 | Was
£150 Now $89.95
Cambridge Audio have created a dark horse here with incredible sound, water resistance and superb battery life for the money. Choose from a black or stone finish.View Deal
UK deals
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 |
£150 £89.95
Cambridge Audio have created a dark horse here with incredible sound, water resistance and superb battery life for the money. Choose from a black or stone finish.View Deal
Best Prime Day headphones deals: Anker
US deals
Anker Soundcore Life P2 |
$59.99 $39.99
The best value wireless earphones you'll find in the Prime Day deals? We think so. The features for the price here makes the Soundcore Life P2 an incredible deal; four microphones, CVC 8.0 Noise Reduction, Graphene Driver, Clear Sound, USB C, 40 hours playtime via the included case (seven hours on a single charge) and IPX7 Waterproof. View Deal
UK deals
Anker Soundcore Life P2 |
£49.99 £29.99
The best value wireless earphones you'll find in the Prime Day deals? We think so. The features for the price here makes the Soundcore Life P2 an incredible deal; four microphones, CVC 8.0 Noise Reduction, Graphene Driver, Clear Sound, USB C, 40 hours playtime via the included case (seven hours on a single charge) and IPX7 Waterproof. View Deal
Best Prime Day headphones deals: Apple
US deals
AirPods Pro |
$249, now $219
This crazy deal for the top flight AirPods Pros is live on Amazon right now. If you're looking for fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to plug your ears with.View Deal
AirPods 2 w/wireless case |
$199, now $159
Save $40 on the 2nd-gen AirPods with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. That's a 20% discount!View Deal
UK deals
AirPods 2 w/wireless case |
£199
You can save £41 on the 2nd-generation AirPods with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you can front the cash, these are the best AirPods Pro alternatives for your money.View Deal
AirPods 2 + Charging Case | Was £159, now £129
This deal at Laptops Direct slashes £30 off the awesome 2nd-generation AirPods with the standard charging case. They're still a strong seller so are rarely discounted. Best act fast!View Deal
AirPods Pro | Was £249, now £199
A great Laptops Direct discount, especially seeing as AirPods Pros have been out for less than a year. If you're looking for fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for.View Deal
Best Prime Day headphones deals: Marshall
US deals
Marshall Monitor headphones:
$249.99 $119.99 Crisp sound, good Bluetooth functionality with a strong 30 hours of battery life, convenient built-in controls and 55% off make these a strong contender for those looking for a pair of slick new wireless headphones. Plus, they're Marshall, so they just look cool.View Deal
Marshall Major III headphones:
$149.99
Touted as "the next chapter in the revolutionary history of Marshall", the Major III Bluetooth headphones are the company's classic model redesigned with a sleeker look and an ergonomic fit. They've also scored an average of five stars from almost 50 user reviews.View Deal
Marshall MID A.N.C.: Were
$279.99 $169.99
If you’re looking for a new set of cans with active noise cancelling technology, then look no further than these. These Marshalls offer fabulous sound and boast close to 20 hours of wireless play when ANC is engaged – and 30 when played normally.View Deal
UK deals
Marshall MID A.N.C.: £
239.99, now £112.00
We've long been fans of Marshall's headphone range and here you get active noise cancelling technology too. Close to 20 hours of wireless play when ANC is engaged – and 30 when played normally – make these a great deal with a huge discount at Amazon.View Deal
Best Prime Day headphones deals: Audio Technica
UK deals
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBB: Were
£109, now £89.99
These special edition cans were built for those using pro monitors and are now coming in at less than £100. Audio, as you would expect, is spot on, while they’re comfy to wear – even during long listening sessions.View Deal
Audio Technica ATH-M50XGM: Were
£109, now £89.99
We love the look of these chunky cans – and luckily they deliver where it matters… the sound. That’s proven by the fact that pro sound engineers use them. If all that wasn’t enough, they come with a case to keep them in tip-top condition.View Deal
Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7b: Were
£220, now £99.99
A bit of a style departure from the other two pairs, the ATH-MSR7b offer sharp sound and are lightweight, making them a joy to wear. Right now, there’s a massive saving to be had on Amazon, with the cans available in either black or gunmetal.View Deal
Best Prime Day headphones deals: Bowers & Wilkins
UK deals
Bowers & Wilkins PI4 headphones: was £269.99, now £188.99
If you're looking for something a little more lightweight, the PI4 Wireless In-Ear Headphones come with noise cancelation, a 10-hour battery life, and magnetic clips on the earbuds that pause your music when fastened together.
View Deal
Best Prime Day headphones deals: Sennheiser
US deals
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones:
$399.99 $349.99
If you’re looking for class-leading wireless, noise-canceling headphones, these cans are well worth considering – especially with this significant discount. Silver and space grey are currently included in the offer.View Deal
Best Prime Day headphones deals: Sennheiser
UK deals
Sennheiser M3AEBTXL Momentum |
£349 ££259
You can save a whopping £90 on these wireless noise cancelling headphones from industry leader Sennheiser. They feature stunning frequency separation and three noise cancellation modes to suite your needs in different environments. There's Alexa integration too. View Deal
US deals
Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones:
$199.98 $99.98
Sennheiser are well-known for their high quality sound, and these cans are no different. They're also equipped with noise cancelling, 30-hour battery life, a sleek new look and are comfortable to wear.View Deal
Best Prime Day headphones deals: Jabra
Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds |
£169.99 £89.99
Impressive earbuds with an impressive discount – passive noise cancelling, motion sensor for fitness tracking, HearThrough feature for filtering outside sounds when needed… and the sound quality is excellent. These earbuds can also connect to two devices via Bluetooth at once. Oh, and they also pause playback when you take them out of your ear – a surprisingly rare feature.
- Amazon (US) | Browse all Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon guitar deals | Explore today's best guitar deals
- Amazon drum deals | The latest drum and percussion deals
- Amazon studio deals | Pick up a recording gear bargains
- Guitar Center | Check out the huge Guitar-a-thon sale
- Sweetwater | Shop their huge home recording event
- Musician's Friend | It's Rocktober! Save up to 25% guitars, drums and tech
- Sam Ash | Take a look around the Sam Ash outlet
- Zzounds | View all the special offers on guitar gear
- The best cheap iPad deals for Prime Day
- The best MacBook Pro deals for Prime Day