We've found the Prime Day headphones and earphones deal highlights featuring AirPods, Powerbeats, Sony and Bose

The Prime Day musical deals never disappoint when it comes to great prices on top wireless earphone brands, and this year has proved no exception with great savings to be found on the big hitters in this highly competitive tech market.

We've rounded up the best from Amazon and beyond in the US and UK with prices starting at just $39.99 / £29.99…

Best Prime Day headphones deals: Beats by Dr Dre

US deals

Powerbeats Pro| $249.95 $174.95

Amazon are offering a massive $75 off the usual $249.95 price of these hugely popular wireless earphones that feature the highly-rated Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth and offer nine hours of listening time between charges (24 hours using the included charging case with just a five minute charge giving you 1.5 hours of use). View Deal

Powerbeats | $149.95 $129.95 Save $20 from Amazon on these high-performance wireless earphones offering an impressive 15 hours of listening time between charges and packing the Apple H1 Headphone Chip with Bluetooth and NHC connectivity. Just a five minute charge will give you up to an hour of use and these Powerbeats also offer water resistance for workouts. View Deal

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones | $199 $169

On Amazon right now you can save $30 off these highly-prized stylish wireless headphones. Featuring Apple's W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, these low profile cans are tuned for your listening pleasure.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro headphones: $299.99 $179.99

When it comes to style and design the Beats Solo Pro remain are hard… beat. We love the colour choice here – which is handy, as dark blue, light blue, and red are all available at this much cheaper price at Best Buy.

View Deal

UK deals

Beats Studio3 noise cancelling headphones £299.95 £169.99

A huge discount here – just under £140 off! There's a choice of colours too but what really counts is the Pure adaptive noise cancelling, real-time audio calibration and up to 22 hours battery life. View Deal

Best Prime Day headphones deals: Sony

US deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones | $348 $257.96

A huge saving of over $90 on these market-leading noise-cancelling cans that are cons highly acclaimed. And with 30 hours of battery life you'll have plenty of time to find out why.View Deal

Sony WH-CH710N headphones | $199.99 $88

These Sony noise-cancelling headphones usually come in relatively cheap considering their features, and even more so at their current price. They also have adaptive noise cancellation, a hugely dynamic sound stage and a 35-hour battery life.

View Deal

Sony WHXB900N headphones: was $248, now $123

These wireless noise-canceling headphones were created to bridge the Extra Bass series and the premium WH-1000XM3 cans. "There aren't many headphones out there in the market that are able to provide this kind of listening experience," say the experts at TechRadar.

View Deal

UK deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 | Was £349, now £309.93 at Amazon

These Sonys are currently the market leader when it comes to noise cancelling with these headphones so it's great to see they're enjoying a Prime Day discount right now. We can't imagine the price going lower than this any time soon. View Deal

Best Prime Day headphones deals: Bose

US deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | Was $349 , now $199

The QC35s are on their second generation model now and are some of the best noise-cancelling cans out therefore for getting lost in music. Amazon have them at a £30 discount. View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 | Was $399 , now $379

A step above the QC 35 II on the Bose ladder, these NC700s are up at the pinnacle of noise cancelling cans. So £61 is a very welcome discount from Amazon. View Deal

UK deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | Was £229 , now £199

The QC35s are on their second generation model now and are some of the best noise-cancelling cans out therefore for getting lost in music. Amazon have them at a £30 discount. View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 | £349 £289

A step above the QC 35 II on the Bose ladder, these NC700s are up at the pinnacle of noise cancelling cans. So £61 is a very welcome discount from Amazon. View Deal

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear II | £199.95 £117.99

The Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II are now five years old, but it speaks volumes that they’re still worth considering – especially at this price. A comfortable fit and balanced sound are the hallmarks here and they're available in both black and white options.View Deal

Best Prime Day headphones deals: Cambridge Audio

US deals

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 | Was £150 Now $89.95

Cambridge Audio have created a dark horse here with incredible sound, water resistance and superb battery life for the money. Choose from a black or stone finish.View Deal

UK deals

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 | £150 £89.95

Cambridge Audio have created a dark horse here with incredible sound, water resistance and superb battery life for the money. Choose from a black or stone finish.View Deal

Best Prime Day headphones deals: Anker

US deals

Anker Soundcore Life P2 | $59.99 $39.99 The best value wireless earphones you'll find in the Prime Day deals? We think so. The features for the price here makes the Soundcore Life P2 an incredible deal; four microphones, CVC 8.0 Noise Reduction, Graphene Driver, Clear Sound, USB C, 40 hours playtime via the included case (seven hours on a single charge) and IPX7 Waterproof. View Deal

UK deals

Anker Soundcore Life P2 | £49.99 £29.99 The best value wireless earphones you'll find in the Prime Day deals? We think so. The features for the price here makes the Soundcore Life P2 an incredible deal; four microphones, CVC 8.0 Noise Reduction, Graphene Driver, Clear Sound, USB C, 40 hours playtime via the included case (seven hours on a single charge) and IPX7 Waterproof. View Deal

Best Prime Day headphones deals: Apple

US deals

AirPods Pro | $249 , now $219

This crazy deal for the top flight AirPods Pros is live on Amazon right now. If you're looking for fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to plug your ears with.View Deal

AirPods 2 w/wireless case | $199 , now $159

Save $40 on the 2nd-gen AirPods with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. That's a 20% discount!View Deal

UK deals

AirPods Pro | Was £249, now £199

A great Laptops Direct discount, especially seeing as AirPods Pros have been out for less than a year. If you're looking for fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for.View Deal

Best Prime Day headphones deals: Marshall

US deals

Marshall Monitor headphones: $249.99 $119.99

Crisp sound, good Bluetooth functionality with a strong 30 hours of battery life, convenient built-in controls and 55% off make these a strong contender for those looking for a pair of slick new wireless headphones. Plus, they're Marshall, so they just look cool.View Deal

Marshall Major III headphones: $149.99 $99.99

Touted as "the next chapter in the revolutionary history of Marshall", the Major III Bluetooth headphones are the company's classic model redesigned with a sleeker look and an ergonomic fit. They've also scored an average of five stars from almost 50 user reviews.View Deal

Marshall MID A.N.C.: Were $279.99 $169.99

If you’re looking for a new set of cans with active noise cancelling technology, then look no further than these. These Marshalls offer fabulous sound and boast close to 20 hours of wireless play when ANC is engaged – and 30 when played normally.View Deal

UK deals

Marshall MID A.N.C.: £ 239.99 , now £112.00

We've long been fans of Marshall's headphone range and here you get active noise cancelling technology too. Close to 20 hours of wireless play when ANC is engaged – and 30 when played normally – make these a great deal with a huge discount at Amazon.View Deal

Best Prime Day headphones deals: Audio Technica

UK deals

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBB: Were £109 , now £89.99

These special edition cans were built for those using pro monitors and are now coming in at less than £100. Audio, as you would expect, is spot on, while they’re comfy to wear – even during long listening sessions.View Deal

Audio Technica ATH-M50XGM: Were £109 , now £89.99

We love the look of these chunky cans – and luckily they deliver where it matters… the sound. That’s proven by the fact that pro sound engineers use them. If all that wasn’t enough, they come with a case to keep them in tip-top condition.View Deal

Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7b: Were £220 , now £99.99

A bit of a style departure from the other two pairs, the ATH-MSR7b offer sharp sound and are lightweight, making them a joy to wear. Right now, there’s a massive saving to be had on Amazon, with the cans available in either black or gunmetal.View Deal

Best Prime Day headphones deals: Bowers & Wilkins

UK deals

Bowers & Wilkins PI4 headphones: was £269.99, now £188.99

If you're looking for something a little more lightweight, the PI4 Wireless In-Ear Headphones come with noise cancelation, a 10-hour battery life, and magnetic clips on the earbuds that pause your music when fastened together.

View Deal

Best Prime Day headphones deals: Sennheiser

US deals

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones: $399.99 $349.99

If you’re looking for class-leading wireless, noise-canceling headphones, these cans are well worth considering – especially with this significant discount. Silver and space grey are currently included in the offer.View Deal

Best Prime Day headphones deals: Sennheiser

UK deals

Sennheiser M3AEBTXL Momentum | £349 ££259 You can save a whopping £90 on these wireless noise cancelling headphones from industry leader Sennheiser. They feature stunning frequency separation and three noise cancellation modes to suite your needs in different environments. There's Alexa integration too. View Deal

US deals

Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones: $199.98 $99.98

Sennheiser are well-known for their high quality sound, and these cans are no different. They're also equipped with noise cancelling, 30-hour battery life, a sleek new look and are comfortable to wear.View Deal

Best Prime Day headphones deals: Jabra