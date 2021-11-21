Save $100 on a limited edition Epiphone Les Paul Custom in the Guitar Center pre-Black Friday sale

Plenty of retailers are now breaking cover with discounts ahead of the Black Friday guitar deals and Guitar Center has already shown a readiness to slash prices on some very tempting electric guitars with its Fender HSS Player Strat deal. Now it's turning its attention to another classic guitar model with the Les Paul with $100 off an Epiphone Custom.

Epiphone Les Paul Custom: was $729, now $629

This Inspired By Gibson Epiphone 'Tuxedo' Les Paul Custom oozes class, with the tonal muscle to match. Its PAF-inspired ProBucker pickups mean it will sound as good as its bound Antique Ivory finish looks.

The Les Paul Custom has been a top tier guitar since its development in 1953 as the higher-end option over the Standard. This 'Tuxedo' Antique Ivory finish celebrates its strengths in a year when Epiphone has affirmed its reputation for offering superb guitars at accessible prices. This Guitar Center offer sweetens the deal further.

It's a slice of Gibson luxury for a much more digestible price.

The classy finish is complemented by gold hardware, black binding and body back. An ebony fingerboard further enhances the 'tuxedo' vibe and a SlimTaper neck offers fluid playability.

We've been consistently impressed by the latest iterations of Epiphone's ProBuckers – directly inspired by Gibson's game-changing PAFs of the late 50s and offering the same breadth of versatility that responds incredibly well to tone-shaping from this LP's four-control layout.

