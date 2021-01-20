Korg is set to take its Gadget app into another dimension with a VR version

GEAR 2021: The devices in Korg’s Gadget app have always been designed to look like real hardware, so it seems appropriate that the company is set to bring them to life with the release of a VR version of the software.

Details on how this will work are scant - we only have a brief video to go on - but it looks like you’ll be able to slip on a headset and step into a virtual studio environment, taking control of Gadget’s synths, drum machines and other gear when you’re in there.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

It seems that Gadget VR was developed using the Unreal Engine, and in collaboration with Detune, which worked on the Nintendo Switch version of Gadget. It’s set to be released at some point in 2021.