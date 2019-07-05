Korg Gadget 3.0 for Nintendo Switch gets a Sega Genesis drum machine and Taito arcade synth

In a move that will have ‘80s and ‘90s videogame fans thumbing their D-pads in delight, Korg has announced that version 3.0 of Gadget for Nintendo Switch will feature a Sega drum machine and a Taito ‘arcade synthesizer’.

The Sega Gadget goes by the name of Otorii, and is styled up to look like a Genesis/Mega Drive console. It enables you to load up carts from seven classic games - Out Run, Space Harrier, Fantasy Zone, After Burner, Golden Axe, Rent A Hero and Power Drift - and is based on sampled drums, sound effects and voice recordings from the original arcade machines.

Ebina, meanwhile, is a Taito-branded Gadget that includes samples of FM sounds (rather than an FM synthesis engine) from six of the company’s games, including Darius, Ninja Warriors and Night Striker. Again, there’s a retro design - this one based on the Darius arcade machines - and you get filters, LFOs and effects. Detune and Delay parameters are accessible by layering multiple FM channels.

These new Gadgets seem like the perfect fit for the Switch version of Korg’s mobile DAW, and students of videogame history are sure to find joy in this collaboration between three giants of the industry. And let’s not forget that Kamata, a Gadget developed in collaboration with Bandai Namco Studio, was already included.

You can find out more on the Korg website.