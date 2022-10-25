Improve your film scores, game audio and other productions with 50% off Steinberg Nuendo 12 at Thomann

Okay, it’s getting to that time of year when retailers start competing to see who can offer the best discounts and savings ahead of Black Friday and Christmas. Now, while the Black Friday music deals are a matter of weeks away, it hasn’t stopped Thomann from dropping a pretty spectacular deal early. The music retail giant has just slashed a mammoth 50% off Steinberg Nuendo 12 (opens in new tab) - which was only released in August.

Most keen music producers know Steinberg’s insanely popular and very accessible DAW, Cubase, but not everyone is clued up on its sister programme, Nuendo. Released back in 2000, Nuendo was a companion piece to the long-established Cubase, with a focus on the post-production market.

(opens in new tab) Steinberg Nuendo Mega Sale: 50% off at Thomann (opens in new tab)

For a very limited time, Thomann has slashed the price of one of the most popular post-production DAWs on the market - Steinberg Nuendo. Better yet, it’s the newly released version 12 on offer, which has only been out for a matter of months! As well as the full version being dropped to a mega £439, users of the previous iteration can bag an upgrade for as little as £88.

This very powerful digital audio workstation comes loaded with an array of features for everything from games development to VR content creation and even advanced sound design for movies. The newest iteration - Nuendo 12 - sees brand new features and improvements, making massive strides forward in dialogue recording and editing, headphone-based binaural mixes and so much more.

