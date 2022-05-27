IK Multimedia offer up their popular SE titles for only ⁠$/€39.99 this Memorial Day - with AmpliTube, Modo Drums and SampleTank included

So, it seems the Memorial Day sales (opens in new tab) are in full swing, with IK Multimedia joining the fold with this rather epic offering for budding home producers and recording enthusiasts. For a limited time, the plugin pioneers are offering their ever-popular SE titles for only $/€39.99 (opens in new tab), giving you access to state-of-the-art amp modelling, powerful digital instruments and virtual synthesizers at an unbeatable price - what more could you ask for?

Luckily this sale has options for every style of musician. AmpliTube 5 SE (opens in new tab) is ideal for anyone looking to achieve professional-sounding electric guitar tones at home. This insanely powerful plugin gives you access to a slew of sought after amplifier models and famous stompboxes, turning your laptop into the ultimate guitar rig. Looking to produce rich and expansive soundtracks that are worthy of the big screen? Well, Miroslav Philharmonik 2 CE (opens in new tab) is definitely worth adding to your set-up.

Modo Drum SE (opens in new tab) is arguably one of the best drum plugins on the market, offering the ability to quickly and easily add studio-quality drums to any track. This drum plugin can do it all, from warm jazz to aggressive thrash metal. For those looking to expand their DAW staples, T-RackS 5 SE (opens in new tab) is a must-have. Giving you perfect recreations of everything from tape echoes to multi-band limiters and studio reverb units.

This sale runs through to May 31, so, if you are looking to up your mixing game, you’ll need to be quick before you miss out.

