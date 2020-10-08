IK Multimedia gets into the Prime Day spirit by offering 75% off its massive Total Studio 2 Max plugin bundle

With Prime Day just around the corner, the season of online savings is officially upon us, and it seems that IK Multimedia definitely got the memo. Right now, you can purchase its huge Total Studio 2 Max bundle for just $250/€250 - an amazing price when you consider that it usually retails for $1,000/€1,000.

IK says that Total Studio 2 Max covers “all your music production needs,” and it’s hard to argue against that. It offers synths, orchestral sounds, beats, a modelled bass instrument and pianos, plus mastering effects and guitar amp sims.

To give you some specifics, the bundle contains 94 products (AmpliTube, T-RackS, SampleTank, Miroslav Philharmonik 2, Syntronik, MODO BASS, Lurssen Mastering Console and more), 16,800 sounds, 39 mixing/mastering processors and over 350 gear models for guitar and bass, so whether you’re a producer, songwriter or performer, it has you covered.

The prices of Total Studio 2 Max crossgrades and upgrades have also been slashed - log in to your IK Multimedia account to find out what you’re eligible for.