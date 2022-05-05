The sleekest Harley Benton Fusions yet emerge from the shadows with two new EMG HT SBK guitars

The Harley Benton Fusion electric guitar series continues its triumphant run with possibly our favourite models yet; sleak satin black III and T-series models that weigh in with incredible specs for the asking price.
Fusion-T EMG HT Roasted SBK (£377 / €444)
Buy the Harley Benton Fusion-T EMG HT Roasted SBK
- Body: Nyatoh
- Neck: bolt-on roasted Canadian flame hard maple with modern-C shape
- Fingerboard: roasted Canadian flame hard maple
- 24 jumbo stainless steel frets
- Nut: Graph tech TUSQ
- Nut width: 42 mm (1,654")
- Scale: 648 mm (25,512")
- Fingerboard radius: 305 mm (12,008")
- Pickups: 2 X EMG Retro Active Hot 70 humbuckers
- Controls: 1x master volume, 1x master tone; 3-way blade lever switch
- WSC hipshot-style hardtail bridge
- Tuners: WSC staggered locking die-cast
- Finish: Black satin finish
- Strings: D’Addario EXL110 010-046
Fusion-III EMG HT Roasted BKS (£377 / €444)
Buy the Harley Benton Fusion-III EMG HT Roasted SBK
- Harley Benton Fusion-III EMG HT Roasted BKS
- Body: Nyatoh
- Neck: bolt-on roasted Canadian flame hard maple with modern-C profile
- Fingerboard: roasted Canadian flame hard maple
- 24 jumbo stainless steel frets
- Nut: Graph Tech TUSQ
- Nut width: 42 mm (1,654")
- Scale: 648 mm (25,512")
- Fingerboard radius: 305 mm (12,008")
- Pickups: 2 X EMG Retro Active Hot 70 humbuckers
- Controls: 1x master volume, 1x master tone; 3-way blade lever switch
- WSC Hipshot-style hardtail bridge
- Tuners: WSC staggered locking die-cast
- Finish: Black satin
- Strings: D’Addario EXL110 010-046