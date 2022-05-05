The sleekest Harley Benton Fusions yet emerge from the shadows with two new EMG HT SBK guitars

Stealthy satin black, roasted maple necks and high-end pickups

The Harley Benton Fusion electric guitar series continues its triumphant run with possibly our favourite models yet; sleak satin black III and T-series models that weigh in with incredible specs for the asking price. 

Fusion-T EMG HT Roasted SBK (£377 / €444)

  • Body: Nyatoh 
  • Neck: bolt-on roasted Canadian flame hard maple with modern-C shape 
  •  Fingerboard: roasted Canadian flame hard maple 
  • 24 jumbo stainless steel frets 
  • Nut: Graph tech TUSQ 
  • Nut width: 42 mm (1,654") 
  • Scale: 648 mm (25,512") 
  • Fingerboard radius: 305 mm (12,008") 
  • Pickups: 2 X EMG Retro Active Hot 70 humbuckers 
  • Controls: 1x master volume, 1x master tone; 3-way blade lever switch 
  • WSC hipshot-style hardtail bridge 
  • Tuners: WSC staggered locking die-cast
  • Finish: Black satin finish
  • Strings: D’Addario EXL110 010-046

Fusion-III EMG HT Roasted BKS (£377 / €444)

  • Harley Benton Fusion-III EMG HT Roasted BKS 
  • Body: Nyatoh 
  • Neck: bolt-on roasted Canadian flame hard maple with modern-C profile
  • Fingerboard: roasted Canadian flame hard maple 
  • 24 jumbo stainless steel frets 
  • Nut: Graph Tech TUSQ 
  • Nut width: 42 mm (1,654") 
  • Scale: 648 mm (25,512") 
  • Fingerboard radius: 305 mm (12,008") 
  •  Pickups: 2 X EMG Retro Active Hot 70 humbuckers 
  • Controls: 1x master volume, 1x master tone; 3-way blade lever switch 
  • WSC Hipshot-style hardtail bridge 
  • Tuners: WSC staggered locking die-cast 
  • Finish: Black satin
  • Strings: D’Addario EXL110 010-046
