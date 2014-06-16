The best Stratocaster players of all time

Hank and co kick things off with the greatest Strat players of the '50s.

60 DAYS OF STRAT: The Fender Stratocaster is many things: a design masterpiece; an object of desire; an American classic; but first and foremost, it's an instrument built for players to express themselves musically as never before.

With that in mind, we set out to establish a roster of the finest players ever to have strapped on a Strat and jammed the pickup selector switch in between the first and second position. We ran a series of polls giving you the opportunity to choose your favourite Strat players through the ages, and you voted - in your thousands.

So without further ado, follow this link to find out who you voted the very best Stratocaster players of the 1950s.

Click through our gallery for links to the results for every decade right up to the present day...