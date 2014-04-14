60 days of Strat

The Fender Stratocaster isn't just an electric guitar. It's the electric guitar. And it's damn near impossible to believe that it's celebrating its 60th birthday.



For the next sixty days we're going to be celebrating the Strat's anniversary in style. We'll be looking at the history of Leo's design classic, reviewing the latest 2014 Stratocasters and selecting some of the models, performances and players that made it an icon.



On top of all that, we'll be charting the development of the Strat year by year and settling once and for all who is the ultimate Strat player of all time with a mammoth, decade-by-decade poll.



You'll be able to find a complete index of all our Strat coverage right here, so don't forget to check back over the next couple of months to see what's new in our Strat odyssey...