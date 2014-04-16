Strat fact of the day

The list price of a 1954 Stratocaster was $249.50 (or $229.50 without vibrato), plus $39.50 for a case. That's $2161.55 / $1988.28 in todays money, with the case costing a whopping $342.20.

At launch, the Strat was already a big ticket item – compare its price to a Telecaster ($189.50). a Gibson Les Paul Goldtop ($250 and a Gretsch Duo Jet ($230). Who says things were cheaper in the old days...