In pictures: Squier 60th Anniversary Classic Vibe '50s Stratocaster unboxed
60 DAYS OF STRAT: If you’ve been perusing the pages of MusicRadar lately, you may have noticed that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the Stratocaster.
To celebrate this momentous occasion, Fender has launched a number of commemorative models, but Squier has got in on the action, too, with its own affordable Classic Vibe version.
We’ve managed to get hold of one of these golden wonders, so here, we’ll take you through what makes this Strat so special…
For the full review of the Squier 60th Anniversary Classic Vibe ’50s Stratocaster, check out Total Guitar issue 254, on sale 12 May.
This is one flashy guitar, all right. Squier calls this finish Aztec Gold – it’s certainly got the opulence factor
All the hardware is gold-plated – including the vintage-style Synchronized vibrato, and even the scratchplate screws
That’s a trio of custom vintage-style Strat single coils, which aim to evoke tones worthy of the model’s 50s vibe
Whether it’s Fender or Squier, each anniversary instrument features a laser-engraved gold neckplate
You got it: gold machineheads adorn the headstock
60 years on, the Strat still has the power to excite