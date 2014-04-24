In pictures: Squier 60th Anniversary Classic Vibe '50s Stratocaster unboxed

60 DAYS OF STRAT: If you’ve been perusing the pages of MusicRadar lately, you may have noticed that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the Stratocaster.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Fender has launched a number of commemorative models, but Squier has got in on the action, too, with its own affordable Classic Vibe version.

We’ve managed to get hold of one of these golden wonders, so here, we’ll take you through what makes this Strat so special…

For the full review of the Squier 60th Anniversary Classic Vibe ’50s Stratocaster, check out Total Guitar issue 254, on sale 12 May.

