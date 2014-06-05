Milestone Stratocasters

60 DAYS OF STRAT: The plastics changed progressively to ABS from the previous, more brittle polystyrene; bodies became predominantly alder from mid-1956.

Pickups moved gradually from Alnico III magnets to Alnico V, the ‘V’ neck shape was introduced, then phased out by 1958 when the Three-Colour Sunburst was brought in. Clapton’s 1956 ‘Brownie’ sold at auction in 1999 for $497,500. His retired and iconic ’56/’57 ‘Blackie’ sold in 2004, for a record $959,500.