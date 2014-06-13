The best Stratocaster players of the 1980s

The Strat is sometimes cast as the pedestrian choice of the ageing blues superstar. Tell that to SRV.

Coming up on the hard-as-nails Texan circuit, the man in the Stetson went to war on his models, stringing them with heavy 0.013-0.058s and attacking bends and vibrato with such ferocity that he often had to pause sets to superglue the splits in his fingernails.

“I like a lot of different kinds of guitars,” he noted, “but for what I do, it seems a Stratocaster is the most versatile. I can pretty much get any sound out of it.”

By 1983, Texas Flood had made SRV a star, and for the remainder of his career, he would rely on two much-loved models that crowds craned their necks for. The ’65, known as Lenny, has the sweetest story, named in honour of SRV’s wife after she blagged the funds to secure it for him. But for gearheads, it’s the Number One hybrid that’s the real treasure, comprising a ’62 body, ’61 V-neck, ’59 pickups and left-handed tremolo.

Tragically, SRV himself never became an ageing blues superstar – he was killed in a helicopter crash in 1990 – but his soul-in-fingers Strat work still inspires and his Fender signature model continues to shift. Hats off.