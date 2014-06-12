The best Stratocaster players of the 1960s

In the early 60s, he’d been a pioneer of surf-guitar, and while souped-up Fender amps and reverb played a part, Dale insisted the Strat was the cornerstone of his brittle, tremolo-picked tone.

“The sound is a Stratocaster guitar,” he once noted. “It’s the solidity of the wood. The thicker the wood, the bigger and purer the sound. It was a Strat. Not the Jaguar, not the Jazzmaster.”

The surf scene wiped out, and Dale looked washed-up, but in 1994, he was at the heart of the most electrifying movie credits sequence of the age. “Any of you fucking pricks move and I’ll execute every motherfucking last one of you!” screeches Honey Bunny at the start of Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction – and so begins the warp-speed, staccato-note thrill-ride of Dale’s Misirlou.

The Strat had never sounded more sleazy, seedy or downright dangerous.