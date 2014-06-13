The best Stratocaster players of the 1970s

By the end of the 1960s, 24-year-old Eric was already a guitar hero, having played with The Yardbirds, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers and Cream.

His guitars of choice had been Fender Jazzmasters and Telecasters, Gibson Les Pauls, ES-335s and SGs. However, once he unleashed the opening riff of Layla in 1970 – played on a 1956 sunburst Strat called ‘Brownie’ – Clapton and the Stratocaster were inextricably linked.

‘Brownie’ saw action during Eric’s early 70s blues-rock heyday; his other celebrated Strat, ‘Blackie’, fashioned by Clapton out of three ’56 and ’57 model Strats, was his main guitar from 1973 until 1985.

Since Eric’s return to his blues roots in the late 80s, his Strat tones have come from Fender’s EC signature models. The noiseless pickups and mid-boost circuit are the key to Eric's sound of the last 25 years.

Here he is giving Blackie a work out on UK TV in '77...